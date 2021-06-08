 
Tuesday Jun 08 2021
Princess Diana's voice coach deems rift between Harry and Charles 'unfortunate'

There is hope that Prince Harry and Charles may reconcile in the future, says Diana's voice coach 

Princess Diana's former voice coach Stewart Pearce shed light on what he thinks about the 'lapse of communication' between Prince Harry and his father, Prince Charles. 

Although things are rocky between the two at the moment, there is hope that they will reconcile in the future.

“As far as Meghan and Harry were concerned, they were ‘troubled’ by the lack of support received from the ‘men in grey suits,’ namely the household staff, and then the unfortunate lapse of contact with his father [Prince Charles],” Pearce told Us Weekly.

“Charles is well known for distancing himself from emotional heightened situations as he is a very caring, sensitive man, and therefore chooses to wait to let strong feelings settle down before responding.”

Harry talked about how Charles stopped talking to him after he and Meghan Markle announced their decision to step down from their royal duties.

“I feel really let down because he’s been through something similar, he knows what pain feels like … Archie is his grandson,” Harry explained during his chat with Oprah Winfrey. “I will always love him. There’s a lot of hurt that’s happened. I will continue to make it one of my priorities to heal that relationship.”

