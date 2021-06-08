 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Shay Mitchell pays no heed to haters mom-shaming her

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 08, 2021

Shay Mitchell is paying no heed to the haters that are shaming her over her parenting.

The 34-year-old continues to face the heat on social media but the proud mom assured that it does not bother her.

Speaking to People, the Glee star said: "I don't pay attention to the mom-shaming, I don't have time for it.”

"You're doing the best job that you can do, and that should be your main focus,

"I give all of my time and energy to Atlas and things that are important in my life. Focusing on the negative comments that people say on social media is definitely not one of my priorities.

"I just have to do what feels right for me, as I think any parents should, and focus on that," she said.

More From Entertainment:

Liam Payne opens up about struggles with 'severe' suicidal thoughts

Liam Payne opens up about struggles with 'severe' suicidal thoughts
Keira Knightley speaks out against culture of harassment against women

Keira Knightley speaks out against culture of harassment against women
Newlywed Ariana Grande gushes over Dalton Gomez during night out

Newlywed Ariana Grande gushes over Dalton Gomez during night out
‘Loki’ creators on how the God of Mischief is playing with a ‘new dynamic’ in the series

‘Loki’ creators on how the God of Mischief is playing with a ‘new dynamic’ in the series
Drake Bell’s ex speaks out on his arrest after accusing him of physical abuse

Drake Bell’s ex speaks out on his arrest after accusing him of physical abuse
Prince Harry accuses Prince Charles of making him suffer after Diana's death

Prince Harry accuses Prince Charles of making him suffer after Diana's death
Gigi Hadid reunites with Zayn Malik after his heated altercation at NYC bar

Gigi Hadid reunites with Zayn Malik after his heated altercation at NYC bar
Jennifer Lopez ‘always loved’ Ben Affleck and wants them to work things out: source

Jennifer Lopez ‘always loved’ Ben Affleck and wants them to work things out: source
Angelina Jolie, kids celebate her birthday in NYC after Brad Pitit wins joins custody

Angelina Jolie, kids celebate her birthday in NYC after Brad Pitit wins joins custody
Shailene Woodley says she and Aaron Rodgers were 'meant to be together'

Shailene Woodley says she and Aaron Rodgers were 'meant to be together'
Loki is gender-fluid, new teaser for Marvel’s Disney+ series confirms

Loki is gender-fluid, new teaser for Marvel’s Disney+ series confirms

How Meghan Markle honoured mom Doria Ragland by naming baby girl 'Lili'

How Meghan Markle honoured mom Doria Ragland by naming baby girl 'Lili'

Latest

view all