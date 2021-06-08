Shay Mitchell pays no heed to haters mom-shaming her

Shay Mitchell is paying no heed to the haters that are shaming her over her parenting.

The 34-year-old continues to face the heat on social media but the proud mom assured that it does not bother her.

Speaking to People, the Glee star said: "I don't pay attention to the mom-shaming, I don't have time for it.”

"You're doing the best job that you can do, and that should be your main focus,

"I give all of my time and energy to Atlas and things that are important in my life. Focusing on the negative comments that people say on social media is definitely not one of my priorities.

"I just have to do what feels right for me, as I think any parents should, and focus on that," she said.