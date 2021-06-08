Meghan Markle reached out to Kate Middleton for 'secret talks': report

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have conducted secret talks to heal the rift between the royal family members, UK's Daily Express reported while citing a report in Heat Magazine.

The report, citing unnamed sources, said that the wife of Prince Harry reached out to the Duchess of Cambridge amid talks of backlash over her husband's recent remarks about his family.

It said Meghan has attempted to win over Kate Middleton and 'smooth over' uneased relations.

The report claimed that Kate is determined to stay out of the row between the US-based couple and the British royal family.

Meghan and Harry plunged the British royal family into its worst crisis with their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

Days after the explosive interview, the Duke of Sussex had visited the UK to attend the funeral prayers for his grandfather Prince Philip.



