 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle reached out to Kate Middleton for 'secret talks': report

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 08, 2021

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have conducted secret talks to heal the rift between the royal family members, UK's Daily Express reported while citing a report in Heat Magazine.

The report, citing unnamed sources, said that the wife of Prince Harry reached out to the Duchess of Cambridge amid talks of backlash over her husband's recent remarks about his family.

It said Meghan has attempted to win over Kate Middleton and 'smooth over' uneased relations.

The report claimed that Kate is determined to stay out of the row between the US-based couple and the British royal family.

Meghan and Harry plunged the British royal family into its worst crisis with their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

Days after the explosive interview, the Duke of Sussex had visited the UK to attend the funeral prayers for his grandfather Prince Philip.


More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian calls Kanye West 'brother for life'

Khloe Kardashian calls Kanye West 'brother for life'
Will Kourtney Kardashian get back with Scott Disick?

Will Kourtney Kardashian get back with Scott Disick?
MTV's Video Music Awards to honour 9/11 victims this year

MTV's Video Music Awards to honour 9/11 victims this year
Set after events depicted in 'Avengers: Endgame', 'Loki' series debuts on Wednesday

Set after events depicted in 'Avengers: Endgame', 'Loki' series debuts on Wednesday

Jennifer Aniston showers praises on 'Friends: The Reunion' director

Jennifer Aniston showers praises on 'Friends: The Reunion' director

Kim Kardashian 'gets upset' when Kanye West divorce is discussed

Kim Kardashian 'gets upset' when Kanye West divorce is discussed
Kurulus:Osman's Bala Hatun offers condolences to families of train crash victims in Pakistan

Kurulus:Osman's Bala Hatun offers condolences to families of train crash victims in Pakistan

'You' season 3 released date remains unknown

'You' season 3 released date remains unknown

Billy Porter shares how Pose was 'proxy for healing' amid HIV battle

Billy Porter shares how Pose was 'proxy for healing' amid HIV battle
Shay Mitchell pays no heed to haters mom-shaming her

Shay Mitchell pays no heed to haters mom-shaming her
Liam Payne opens up about struggles with 'severe' suicidal thoughts

Liam Payne opens up about struggles with 'severe' suicidal thoughts
Keira Knightley speaks out against culture of harassment against women

Keira Knightley speaks out against culture of harassment against women

Latest

view all