Kanye West is celebrating his 44th birthday, months after the American rapper's split from his wife Kim Kardashian.

Among thousands of people who sent birthday greetings to West was Kim's sister and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian.

Taking to Instagram, the reality TV show star shared a picture with the rapper and called him her "brother for life".

She wrote, "Happy birthday to my brother for life!!! Have the best birthday Ye! Sending you love and endless blessings!!"

In February, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West after almost seven years of marriage and months of rumors that their relationship had broken down.



Kardashian, who made her name in the reality TV series “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” married West, 43, in May 2014, making them one of the most talked-about celebrity couples in Hollywood and popularly known as “Kimye.”

The couple’s already unconventional relationship became strained last year when West, who suffers from bipolar disorder, ran an unsuccessful campaign marked by erratic statements to be elected U.S. president under his self-styled Birthday Party.