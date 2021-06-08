 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian calls Kanye West 'brother for life'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 08, 2021

Kanye West is celebrating his 44th birthday, months after the American rapper's split from his wife Kim Kardashian. 

Among thousands of people who sent birthday greetings to West was Kim's sister and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian.

Taking to Instagram, the reality TV show star shared a picture with the rapper and called him her "brother for life".

She wrote, "Happy birthday to my brother for life!!! Have the best birthday Ye! Sending you love and endless blessings!!"

In February, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from  Kanye West after almost seven years of marriage and months of rumors that their relationship had broken down.

Kardashian, who made her name in the reality TV series “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” married West, 43, in May 2014, making them one of the most talked-about celebrity couples in Hollywood and popularly known as “Kimye.”

The couple’s already unconventional relationship became strained last year when West, who suffers from bipolar disorder, ran an unsuccessful campaign marked by erratic statements to be elected U.S. president under his self-styled Birthday Party.

More From Entertainment:

Will Kourtney Kardashian get back with Scott Disick

Will Kourtney Kardashian get back with Scott Disick
Meghan Markle reached out to Kate Middleton for 'secret talks': report

Meghan Markle reached out to Kate Middleton for 'secret talks': report

MTV's Video Music Awards to honour 9/11 victims this year

MTV's Video Music Awards to honour 9/11 victims this year
Set after events depicted in 'Avengers: Endgame', 'Loki' series debuts on Wednesday

Set after events depicted in 'Avengers: Endgame', 'Loki' series debuts on Wednesday

Jennifer Aniston showers praises on 'Friends: The Reunion' director

Jennifer Aniston showers praises on 'Friends: The Reunion' director

Kim Kardashian 'gets upset' when Kanye West divorce is discussed

Kim Kardashian 'gets upset' when Kanye West divorce is discussed
Kurulus:Osman's Bala Hatun offers condolences to families of train crash victims in Pakistan

Kurulus:Osman's Bala Hatun offers condolences to families of train crash victims in Pakistan

'You' season 3 released date remains unknown

'You' season 3 released date remains unknown

Billy Porter shares how Pose was 'proxy for healing' amid HIV battle

Billy Porter shares how Pose was 'proxy for healing' amid HIV battle
Shay Mitchell pays no heed to haters mom-shaming her

Shay Mitchell pays no heed to haters mom-shaming her
Liam Payne opens up about struggles with 'severe' suicidal thoughts

Liam Payne opens up about struggles with 'severe' suicidal thoughts
Keira Knightley speaks out against culture of harassment against women

Keira Knightley speaks out against culture of harassment against women

Latest

view all