 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Demi Lovato gives a daring look to her personality with a new hairstyle

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 09, 2021

Demi Lovato left fans shocked with her new stunning haircut, giving her personality a new look.

The singer appeared to be a fashion sensation, looking phenomenal with her latest hairstyle.

The 28-year-old music sensation gave a daring look to her personality as she got a very stylish haircut.

She complimented her new hair with a deep blue crushed velvet suit. She even matched eye makeup to the look, smoldering for the camera on the red carpet.

Lovato first decided to change up their hair back in November, and revealed that a shorter cut feels as though it suits their personality more.

Demi Lovato’s burgeoning confidence was apparent as she belted out a cover of Elton John’s “I’m Still Standing” to honor the 74-year-old singer at the event. 

More From Entertainment:

Disney drops trailer of animated adventure film - Ron’s Gone Wrong

Disney drops trailer of animated adventure film - Ron’s Gone Wrong

Kim Kardashian puts Kanye West divorce drama aside, wishes him on birthday

Kim Kardashian puts Kanye West divorce drama aside, wishes him on birthday
The Jonas Brothers recall being abandoned by angry unpaid bus driver

The Jonas Brothers recall being abandoned by angry unpaid bus driver

Meryl Streep’s daughter Grace Gummer engaged to Mark Ronson

Meryl Streep’s daughter Grace Gummer engaged to Mark Ronson
Khloe Kardashian calls Kanye West 'brother for life'

Khloe Kardashian calls Kanye West 'brother for life'
Will Kourtney Kardashian get back with Scott Disick?

Will Kourtney Kardashian get back with Scott Disick?
Meghan Markle reached out to Kate Middleton for 'secret talks': report

Meghan Markle reached out to Kate Middleton for 'secret talks': report

MTV's Video Music Awards to honour 9/11 victims this year

MTV's Video Music Awards to honour 9/11 victims this year
Set after events depicted in 'Avengers: Endgame', 'Loki' series debuts on Wednesday

Set after events depicted in 'Avengers: Endgame', 'Loki' series debuts on Wednesday

Jennifer Aniston showers praises on 'Friends: The Reunion' director

Jennifer Aniston showers praises on 'Friends: The Reunion' director

Kim Kardashian 'gets upset' when Kanye West divorce is discussed

Kim Kardashian 'gets upset' when Kanye West divorce is discussed
Kurulus: Osman's Bala Hatun offers condolences to victims of Ghotki train crash

Kurulus: Osman's Bala Hatun offers condolences to victims of Ghotki train crash

Latest

view all