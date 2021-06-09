Demi Lovato gives a daring look to her personality with a new hairstyle

Demi Lovato left fans shocked with her new stunning haircut, giving her personality a new look.

The singer appeared to be a fashion sensation, looking phenomenal with her latest hairstyle.

The 28-year-old music sensation gave a daring look to her personality as she got a very stylish haircut.

She complimented her new hair with a deep blue crushed velvet suit. She even matched eye makeup to the look, smoldering for the camera on the red carpet.

Lovato first decided to change up their hair back in November, and revealed that a shorter cut feels as though it suits their personality more.

Demi Lovato’s burgeoning confidence was apparent as she belted out a cover of Elton John’s “I’m Still Standing” to honor the 74-year-old singer at the event.