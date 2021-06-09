 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt to produce new film on Harvey Weinstein

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 09, 2021

Hollywood dashing actor Brad Pitt is returning to the big screen, but this time as a producer for the upcoming exposé film on the disgraced filmmaker Harvey Weinstein.

In the film, Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan will star as the reporters who discover Harvey Weinstein's history of abuse and sexual misconduct against women.

Brad Pitt's 's production company Plan B and Annapurna Pictures have reportedly obtained rights to the story and will aim to tell the "story behind the women who led the investigation.

The movie is all about the team of reporters who tracked, chased, and broke this story.

Harvey has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct, but Brad Pitt has personal history with the filmmaker's unwanted advance to her ex Gwenyth Paltrow who had met with Harvey to discuss the film Emma. 

Brad Pitt's ex-wife Angelina Jolie and several other stars including, Salma Hayek, Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan, Asia Argento and Gwyneth Paltrow, levelled accusations of sexual assault, harassment and rape at Weinstein.

The former movie mogul is serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York after being convicted for rape and sexual assault against two women. Harvey has denied any wrongdoing. 

More From Entertainment:

Keanu Reeves, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon join The Rock In DC League Of Super-Pets

Keanu Reeves, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon join The Rock In DC League Of Super-Pets
Salma Hayek recalls her experience of working with Harvey Weinstein

Salma Hayek recalls her experience of working with Harvey Weinstein
Demi Lovato gives a daring look to her personality with a new hairstyle

Demi Lovato gives a daring look to her personality with a new hairstyle
Netflix releases teaser of Jean-Claude Van Damme-starrer The Last Mercenary

Netflix releases teaser of Jean-Claude Van Damme-starrer The Last Mercenary
Disney drops trailer of animated adventure film - Ron’s Gone Wrong

Disney drops trailer of animated adventure film - Ron’s Gone Wrong

Kim Kardashian puts Kanye West divorce drama aside, wishes him on birthday

Kim Kardashian puts Kanye West divorce drama aside, wishes him on birthday
The Jonas Brothers recall being abandoned by angry unpaid bus driver

The Jonas Brothers recall being abandoned by angry unpaid bus driver

Meryl Streep’s daughter Grace Gummer engaged to Mark Ronson

Meryl Streep’s daughter Grace Gummer engaged to Mark Ronson
Khloe Kardashian calls Kanye West 'brother for life'

Khloe Kardashian calls Kanye West 'brother for life'
Will Kourtney Kardashian get back with Scott Disick?

Will Kourtney Kardashian get back with Scott Disick?
Meghan Markle reached out to Kate Middleton for 'secret talks': report

Meghan Markle reached out to Kate Middleton for 'secret talks': report

MTV's Video Music Awards to honour 9/11 victims this year

MTV's Video Music Awards to honour 9/11 victims this year

Latest

view all