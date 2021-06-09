Brad Pitt to produce new film on Harvey Weinstein

Hollywood dashing actor Brad Pitt is returning to the big screen, but this time as a producer for the upcoming exposé film on the disgraced filmmaker Harvey Weinstein.

In the film, Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan will star as the reporters who discover Harvey Weinstein's history of abuse and sexual misconduct against women.

Brad Pitt's 's production company Plan B and Annapurna Pictures have reportedly obtained rights to the story and will aim to tell the "story behind the women who led the investigation.

The movie is all about the team of reporters who tracked, chased, and broke this story.

Harvey has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct, but Brad Pitt has personal history with the filmmaker's unwanted advance to her ex Gwenyth Paltrow who had met with Harvey to discuss the film Emma.

Brad Pitt's ex-wife Angelina Jolie and several other stars including, Salma Hayek, Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan, Asia Argento and Gwyneth Paltrow, levelled accusations of sexual assault, harassment and rape at Weinstein.

The former movie mogul is serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York after being convicted for rape and sexual assault against two women. Harvey has denied any wrongdoing.

