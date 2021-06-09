 
Wednesday Jun 09 2021
Beyoncé's friend Michelle Williams opens up about their friendship

Wednesday Jun 09, 2021

American singer-actress Michelle Williams opened up like never before especially about her struggle with depression and her priceless friendship with pop titan Beyonce and other fellow band singer Kelly Rowland. 

The 41-year-old singer wore her heart on her sleeves in her book Checking In.

Not even her best friends from the music band Destiny’s Child knew about her suffering state from depression, Michelle Williams told ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey. 

“I would say just some sadness, for sure,” Williams said of their reaction to news of her depression. “Now we make sure that we’re more intentional about just coming to each other, about how we are really feeling. You know, they were always a little more open with me about what’s been going on, you know, in their lives."

“I had been masking depression for so long, it took me a while to share what was really going on," she said. 

But, Michelle Williams always cherished her friendship with the two women in her life. 

“It means the world,” she said.

“I would have never thought a girl from Rockford, Illinois, would have been in a legendary singing group and then still friends with the people she sang with. It’s unheard of.”


