Wednesday Jun 09 2021
Elizabeth Olsen weighs in on the future of ‘WandaVision’

Wednesday Jun 09, 2021

It looks like Marvel fans are in for some disappointing news regarding the future of WandaVision.

Star of the show, Elizabeth Olsen spoke about the Disney+ series and whether it will return for a second season.

During a chat with Kaley Cuoco for Variety’s Actors on Actors series, Olsen revealed that the show is most likely not returning with season two.

Upon being asked by the Big Bang Theory star, 35, about the possible return, the Avengers: Endgame actor uttered a firm and resolute “no.”

"It's definitely a limited series,” she added.

"I mean, I'm saying that. I don't know. I mean, with Marvel, you can never say no. People die, people [come back to life],” Olsen shared.

She went on to explain that if the show does get renewed, it would also be a “shock” to her.

"The thing that I did learn through [my Facebook Watch series] Sorry for Your Loss and WandaVision is I love doing television," she said.

"I do miss, I think, the four-five week experience of making a film and that just feels so exciting and like camp for a little bit. But I think this six-month experience of really hard work with the same people [on a show], it's exhausting [and] it just feels really good,” she added.

