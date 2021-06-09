 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth to mark Prince Philip's birthday on Thursday

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 09, 2021

Queen Elizabeth will mark the 100th birthday of her late husband Prince Philip;.

Citing an expert, UK's Daily Express reported that the British monarch will mark Philip's birthday in a private and personal way. Talking to the publication, royal author Ian Lloyd said the Queen may pay tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh by attending a private service.

Prince Philip, who was Queen Elizabeth’s husband for more than seven decades and helped to modernise the British monarchy and steer the royal family through repeated crises, died on April 9 at the age of 99.

The Duke of Edinburgh had been by his wife’s side throughout her 69-year reign, the longest in British history. During that time he earned a reputation for a tough, no-nonsense attitude and a propensity for occasional gaffes.

A Greek prince, Philip married Elizabeth in 1947. He went on to play a key role helping the monarchy adapt to a changing world in the post-World War Two period, and behind the walls of Buckingham Palace was the one key figure the queen could trust and turn to, knowing he could tell her exactly what he thought.

More From Entertainment:

Oxford University students vote to remove Queen's portrait for 'colonial history'

Oxford University students vote to remove Queen's portrait for 'colonial history'
Elizabeth Olsen casually shares that she married longtime love Robbie Arnett

Elizabeth Olsen casually shares that she married longtime love Robbie Arnett
Pink recalls talks with High School choir teacher Mr. Ohrt: ‘I’m overwhelmed’

Pink recalls talks with High School choir teacher Mr. Ohrt: ‘I’m overwhelmed’
Vidya Balan refuses to choose between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

Vidya Balan refuses to choose between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan
Lindsey Buckingham's wife files for divorce after 21 years

Lindsey Buckingham's wife files for divorce after 21 years

British actor Ben Roberts dies

British actor Ben Roberts dies

Taylor Swift’s ‘Evermore’ vinyl sales break records

Taylor Swift’s ‘Evermore’ vinyl sales break records
Khloe Kardashian claps back at toll who called her 'alien' over plastic surgery

Khloe Kardashian claps back at toll who called her 'alien' over plastic surgery
Blake Shelton jokes about 'living off' of fiancee Gwen Stefani in LA

Blake Shelton jokes about 'living off' of fiancee Gwen Stefani in LA
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s daughter will ‘secure the Sussex brand’: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s daughter will ‘secure the Sussex brand’: report
Ariana Grande’s brother Frankie Grande engaged to Hale Leon

Ariana Grande’s brother Frankie Grande engaged to Hale Leon
5SOS' lead singer Luke Hemmings proposes to girlfriend Sierra Deaton

5SOS' lead singer Luke Hemmings proposes to girlfriend Sierra Deaton

Latest

view all