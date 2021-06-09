Queen Elizabeth to mark Prince Philip's birthday on Thursday

Queen Elizabeth will mark the 100th birthday of her late husband Prince Philip;.

Citing an expert, UK's Daily Express reported that the British monarch will mark Philip's birthday in a private and personal way. Talking to the publication, royal author Ian Lloyd said the Queen may pay tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh by attending a private service.

Prince Philip, who was Queen Elizabeth’s husband for more than seven decades and helped to modernise the British monarchy and steer the royal family through repeated crises, died on April 9 at the age of 99.

The Duke of Edinburgh had been by his wife’s side throughout her 69-year reign, the longest in British history. During that time he earned a reputation for a tough, no-nonsense attitude and a propensity for occasional gaffes.

A Greek prince, Philip married Elizabeth in 1947. He went on to play a key role helping the monarchy adapt to a changing world in the post-World War Two period, and behind the walls of Buckingham Palace was the one key figure the queen could trust and turn to, knowing he could tell her exactly what he thought.

