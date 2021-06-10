 
Thursday Jun 10 2021
Web Desk

Gwen Stefani debuts a fierce new hairstyle

Web Desk

Thursday Jun 10, 2021

Gwen Stefani looked amazing with a fierce new hairstyle, sparking a huge fans reaction.

The 'Hollaback Girl' singer kept most of her signature blonde locks, but she also added some black streaks to segment her 'do, and it looked incredible.

The Blake Shelton's wife shared her new look on instagram with a heart emoji. She captioned the post: "Good morning". 

The Voice judge looked just like a piece of candy in her cotton pink gingham dress, sparkling as the camera zoomed into her face. She displayed the style as well as some glittery eyeshadow.

The hairstyle, which was much longer than what the singer usually opts for, was likely that she was wearing extensions and clip-in bangs.

Gwen's charming look attracted massive applause from her fans, with one writing: "The hair is everything!!" and another added: "So stunning! I love this hair."

