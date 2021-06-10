Prince Harry had desire to name daughter 'Diana' long before he met Meghan Markle

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle named their baby girl after Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana as a tribute

Prince Harry had harboured a deep desire to name his daughter after late mother, Princess Diana, even before he met Meghan Markle.



On June 6, Harry and Meghan announced the birth of their daughter Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor in a statement that they released.

The name is a tribute to both Queen Elizabeth and the Princess of Wales.

“Harry had wanted to name his future daughter after his mom long before he met Meghan [Markle],” a source told Page Six.

“Meghan was cognizant and fully supportive of that when they discussed potential names," they added.

A separate insider previously tole the outlet that Harry and Meghan did not want their daughter’s first name to be Diana because they feared it would “make her a bigger target for the media."

They were, however, keen to keep the little angel's middle name after her late grandmother, Diana.