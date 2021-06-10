 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jun 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana's astrologer predicts baby Lili's future: 'She'll be a star in her own right'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 10, 2021

Princess Diana's astrologer revealed what kind of a personality baby Lilibet might have based on her stars

Princess Diana's astrologer came forth revealing what is on the cards for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's newborn daughter, Lilibet.

Debbie Frank, who used to work with the Princess of Wales up until her death in 1997, revealed what kind of a personality the youngest royal might have, based on her stars.

"She's going to be super chatty and engaging as a personality, and with the royal sign of Leo rising like Prince Charles, Camilla and Kate, she's got the personal presence to be a star in her own right," Frank told PEOPLE.

"Her late grandmother Princess Diana was a sun sign Cancer with a high degree of emotional intelligence," Frank said, who began working with Diana in 1989. 

"Cancer likes to look after people, and little Lilibet could channel her energy into caring for others."

As for what baby Lili's bond will be like with brother Archie, she said, "Lili has an assertive moon in Aries, so she's got a strong desire nature - a need to get what she wants in double-quick time and a streak of bossiness which could dominate her more placid Taurean brother Archie."

The astrologer also predicted how Diana would have felt about Harry naming her daughter after her.

"Diana would have been so touched by both her granddaughters sharing her name. She would have been absolutely thrilled, and it's a beautiful gesture of love from both her boys," she said.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian unperturbed by ex Kanye West and Irina Shayk’s new romance

Kim Kardashian unperturbed by ex Kanye West and Irina Shayk’s new romance

Naya Rivera’s father recalls the terrifying final call he had with her at Lake Piru

Naya Rivera’s father recalls the terrifying final call he had with her at Lake Piru
‘Anne with an E’ star Amybeth McNulty joins the cast of ‘Stranger Things’

‘Anne with an E’ star Amybeth McNulty joins the cast of ‘Stranger Things’
Angelina Jolie says it's gut-wrenching to see Indians battle deadly COVID wave

Angelina Jolie says it's gut-wrenching to see Indians battle deadly COVID wave

Hollywood star and Blake Lively’s father, Ernie Lively dies at 74

Hollywood star and Blake Lively’s father, Ernie Lively dies at 74
Salma Hayek gets candid about women being ‘expected not to age’

Salma Hayek gets candid about women being ‘expected not to age’

Irina Shayk totally 'smitten' by Kanye West as romance intensifies, says source

Irina Shayk totally 'smitten' by Kanye West as romance intensifies, says source

Prince Harry, Meghan threaten BBC with legal action over 'false claims' about daughter

Prince Harry, Meghan threaten BBC with legal action over 'false claims' about daughter
Prince Harry had desire to name daughter 'Diana' long before he met Meghan Markle

Prince Harry had desire to name daughter 'Diana' long before he met Meghan Markle

Meghan, Prince Harry’s daughter’s name may prove to be a ‘curse than a blessing’

Meghan, Prince Harry’s daughter’s name may prove to be a ‘curse than a blessing’
Meghan, Harry's kids to inherit 'Prince' and 'Princess' titles when Charles takes throne

Meghan, Harry's kids to inherit 'Prince' and 'Princess' titles when Charles takes throne

'Lupin' returns with part two after pandemic interrupted filming last year

'Lupin' returns with part two after pandemic interrupted filming last year

Latest

view all