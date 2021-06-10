 
Queen Elizabeth's youngest son opens up about Harry, Meghan's rift with royal family

Prince Edward, the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth, said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's situation is "difficult for everyone".

In an interview with CNN, the Earl of Wessex was asked about the rift between the US-based royal couple and the Firm.

The 57-year-old said Meghan and Harry have his utmost sympathy, ading that “we’ve all been there before”.

Edward wished the royal couple “the best of luck” in their life in the United States.

"It's very sad. Weirdly we've all been there before - we've all had excessive intrusion and attention in our lives. We've all dealt with it in slightly different ways, and, listen, we wish them the very best of luck. It's a really hard decision ... It's difficult for everyone, but, as I said, that's families for you," he was quoted as saying.

Harry and Meghan, who are settled in the United States after stepping down from their royal duties, on Friday welcomed their second child.

The couple has named their baby daughter after the Queen and late Princess Diana.

