Thursday Jun 10 2021
Kanye West, Irina Shayk's romance can be linked as far as DMX tribute

Thursday Jun 10, 2021

Kanye West and Irina Shayk’s romantic getaway to France was not the first time they were romantically together.

According to TMZ, their alleged romance can be linked back as far as early March.

“In fact, one of the new couple's prior hangout sessions happened in New York City in late April, when Kanye was there for DMX's celebration of life,” the outlet reported. 

As of recently the couple was spotted spending time together in France to celebrate the Yeezy designer's birthday. 

According to an insider, the supermodel 'is totally' smitten by the US rapper after he started pursuing her.

"They have known each other professionally for years. He started pursuing her a few weeks ago. Kanye is a persuasive guy," a source told PEOPLE, adding that they stayed three nights at Villa La Coste.

"He hung out with her in NYC before they celebrated his birthday in France," the insider added. 

