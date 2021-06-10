Queen Elizabeth receives rose named after Prince Philip as gift on husband's birthday

Queen Elizabeth received a rose as a gift to mark her husband's 100th birthday on Thursday.

The rose named after Prince Philip was planted in the East Terrace Garden in Windsor Castle, according to official Instagram account of the British royal family.

The post also accompanied pictures of the rose and the Queen and her late husband.

According to the royal family, the rose was gifted to the Queen by The RHS, a charity organization of which she is Patron.

Prince Philip died in April after prolonged illness. His funeral was attended by a few people due to the coronavirus restrictions.

Prince Harry had also visited the UK to attend the funeral prayers of his grandfather.

He returned to the United States to reunite with his then pregnant wife Meghan Markle a day after the funeral.