Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘allowed’ to enjoy birth ‘in peace’ after Megxit

entertainment
Friday Jun 11 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 11, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly enjoyed the process of giving birth to baby Lilibet ‘in peace’ and away from prying eyes after Megxit.

News regarding the labor and delivery experience was brought forward by a source close to the couple.

The insider got candid about the entire process, as well as the emotions that followed during their interview with People magazine.

They were quoted saying, “Meghan and Harry are both very thankful for how smoothly things went. They could enjoy the birth in peace.”

However, before concluding the insider did make it clear that the couple was very strict with security measures throughout the birthing process.

According to the insider, “security and privacy were also priorities” and appropriate muscle was available the entire time.

