Blake Lively honours her late father Ernie Lively on Instagram

Blake Lively shared an endearing shot of herself leaning on to her father’s shoulder, Ernie Lively

American actor Blake Lively paid tribute to her father and Hollywood star Ernie Lively, who passed away last Thursday.

Turning to her Instagram Story on Thursday, the Gossip Girl actor shared an endearing shot of herself leaning on to her father’s shoulder and he bends forward to kiss her forehead.

The actor added a brown heart emoji alongside the photo that was also shared by her husband Ryan Reynolds who also paid tribute to his late father-in-law.

Lively breathed his last after cardiac complications in Los Angeles, last Thursday, revealed his representative to People magazine.

Lively had a career in Hollywood spanning over five decades, with some of his notable appearances being on hit shows like The Waltons, The Dukes of Hazzard, The West Wing, The X-Files, That ‘70s Show, Falcon Crest and Malibu Shores.

He also became a big name in the world of cinema, having worked in films like The Man in the Moon, Air America, Shocker, Passenger 57, The Beverly Hillbillies and The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants, in which he played the on-screen father of his real-life daughter, Blake Lively.

Blake was one of the five children Ernie shared with his wife Elaine Lively. The couple’s other children, Eric, Robyn, Lori and Jason all have careers in acting as well.