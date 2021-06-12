 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 12 2021
Amber Heard shares 'Aquaman 2' picture with Jason Momoa

Saturday Jun 12, 2021

Amber Heard on Friday  shared a throwback picture with Jason Moma, her co-star in the upcoming DC film "Aquaman 2".

"Ready to get back to this #aquaman2 #fbf (Flashback Friday)."

The actress kept her comments off to avoid trolling which she often faces on social media.

According to the actress, she is trolled by fans of her former husband Johnny Depp.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that "Aquaman 2" has been titled "The Lost Kingdom".

The film would be the sequel to original Aquaman that released in 2018.

