Sunday Jun 13 2021
Florence Pugh shares behind-the-scene photo from Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow

Sunday Jun 13, 2021

Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow has, at last, got its release date after multiple delays thanks to the raging COVID-19 pandemic. The movie is set to hit theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access next month.

To build up the momentum as the release date is drawing near, Marvel Studios treats the movie fans to various posters and exciting clips from the film.

English actress Florence Pugh plays Yelena Belova, younger sister to Scarlett Johansson’s iconic Marvel character Natasha Romanoff. Taking to social media, the 25-year-old actress shared a behind-the-scenes photo of her with Scarlett Johansson.

"One month. July 9th. Watch us goons mess about with some bikes and shoot some stuff… #lookingsocool #blackwidow," Florence Pugh captioned the post.

In the picture, Pugh is seen sitting on a motorbike behind Scarlett Johansson. 

Florence Pugh expects to receive an early breakthrough in her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Black Widow.

Check out the latest trailer of Black Widow



