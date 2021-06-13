Kathryn Hahn says sorry to Justin Bieber for beating him on music chart

Despite being a Marvel supervillain, American actress-comedian Kathryn Hahn could not have it enough to impress her children. On the other hand, her sitcom theme song Agatha All Along beat pop singer Justin Bieber on music charts.

The 47-year-old actress discussed her WandaVision role as sorceress Agatha Harkness with Jimmy Fallon while virtually appearing in his television talk programme- The Tonight Show - on Friday.

Quite surprisingly, her sitcom theme song “Agatha All Along” hit #1 on iTunes charts, surmounting even Justin Bieber and The Weeknd on the music charts.



“I was like, ‘What is happening?’ I mean — the Biebs! I’m sorry Biebs, I can’t help you,” she said funnily.

Kathryn Hahn also said her formidable Marvel supervillain character could not impress her children. “They’re teenagers and pre-teenagers so I’m never gonna be cool,” she said.



Jimmy Fallon had her daughter’s note that she wrote to her mom while congratulating her following the “WandaVision” finale.

“It was very cute, language aside,” the proud mother admitted. “In that letter, it was appropriate.”

Kathryn Hahn also played “Emotional Interview” with Jimmy Fallon in another segment of the programme.



