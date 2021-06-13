 
Sunday Jun 13 2021
Johnny Depp fans rail against Amber Heard after ‘Aquaman 2’ title reveal

Sunday Jun 13, 2021

American actor Amber Heard is facing a barrage of backlash once again after the Aquaman sequel’s title was announced.

After director of the sequel James Wan announced the title of the film’s second instalment, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, fans called out the creators to boycott Heard following the domestic abuse case she and her ex-husband Johnny Depp were embroiled in.

Soon after the announcement, #BoycottAquaman2 and #JusticeForJohnnyDepp became trending topics on Twitter as fans reiterated that they do not wish to see Heard’s involvement in the film.

One user wrote: “Warner Bros fired Johnny Depp because of an on going case, yet Amber Heard is still in Aquaman 2. The best way to get them back is to not watch their film. #BoycottAquaman2 #JusticeForJohnnyDepp.”

“As much as I would love to watch Aquaman 2, they are yet to fire Amber Heard, so I’ll be refusing to watch it until then #AquamanAndTheLostKingdom #Aquaman #JusticeForJohnnyDepp,” added another.

“If Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has Amber Heard still playing Mera then I’ll be skipping that movie and won’t watch,” a third wrote.

