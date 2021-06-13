Simon Cowell puts ‘haunted’ mansion up for sale: report

American Idol judge Simon Cowell has reportedly decided to list his ‘haunted’ mansion up for sale.

The news has been brought forwad by The Sun and according to their report, "Simon loved the property when he bought it, and had a list of changes and improvements.”

“But he seems to have had a change of heart. So while it is not yet on the market, it’s likely to be listed for sale again very soon.”

For those unversed, Simon’s plans for the property, allegedly haunted by Roman Emperor Hadrian’s lover, included an outdoor pool, a bar as well as an extended sunroom.