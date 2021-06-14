Scott Disick's ladylove Amelia Hamline enjoys a romantic dinner with him on 20th birthday

Amelia Gray Hamlin enjoyed loved up moments with her boyfriend Scott Disick to make her 20th birthday memorable, looking stunning in skimp outfit.

The gorgeous model, who turned 20 on Sunday (June 13), appeared to be happiest girl as she celebrated her birthday in Miami with the Talentless co-founder.

Amelia shared the stunning moments of the festivities on her Instagram Story on Saturday, showing fans a glimpse of her gold outfit before heading to LIV nightclub. She received a VIP welcome, complete with a lit-up sign and gold tiered cake.

The model was looking amazing in in skimpy gold outfit for a night on the town with her boyfriend.



In one f the photos, the two were seen getting cozy, enjoying loved up moments together on her auspicious day.

The 38-year-old reality star has been spending quality time with his new girl since he was first linked to Amelia in October 2020 when the pair were spotted together at Kendall Jenner‘s Halloween-themed birthday party.

They made their romance Instagram official in February while celebrating Valentine’s Day, having so much fun together.

Scott Disick previously dated Sofia Richie for nearly three years before calling it quits in the summer of 2020. He shares three kids with another ex Kourtney Kardashian.