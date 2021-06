BTS drops live performance of ‘Daechiwita’ for 2021 Festa

Global singers BTS have finally released their live performance version of the Daechiwita music video (MV) for 2021 Festa celebrations.

The performance comes straight from the BTS stage with high definition close ups of each member’s solo.

It also features a period theme and shows off the boys rocking traditional Korean attire from a multitude of eras.

Check it out below: