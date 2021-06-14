 
Monday Jun 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Thomas Markle blasts Meghan and Harry over bombshell Oprah chat

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 14, 2021

Thomas Markle said that the only person making money out of the family feud is Oprah Winfrey

Thomas Markle shared his thoughts about the explosive interviewdaughter Meghan Markle and Prince Harry gave to Oprah Winfrey.

The retired lighting director said that the only person making money out of the family feud is Winfrey.

"The only person benefitting from this is Oprah Winfrey," Markle said on show 60 Minutes

When asked if he thinks the TV mogul is exploiting Meghan and Harry, he replied. "Yes, I do...that's just my opinion. It seems to me she's pushing it to get more and more out of it."

The 78 years' old further expressed feelings about Harry's mental health documentary with the TV mogul, in which he accused father Charles of inflicting pain in his childhood.

"I think she's patting herself on the back and making a lot of money on this," he said. "I think Harry's being put into a position where he's saying things he'll never be able to take back...I'm not attacking Oprah but I really think Oprah's taking advantage of Harry."

