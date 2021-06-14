No reconciliation between Harry and William 'until trust is restored'

The two brothers cannot reconcile until 'trust is fully restored,' said royal insider Robert Jobson

Prince William and Harry's relationship deteriorated after the latter decided to step down from his royal duty.



"The problem they've had so far is that any conversation with Prince Charles or Prince William it seems to be aired on US TV first and the whole thing is public.

"Until there is an element of trust between all of these characters, I can't see how they can go forward.

"We've had this row this week with the BBC and legal letters for a story that was true," the editor of Evening Standard said.