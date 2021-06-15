 
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 15 2021
Web Desk

Jashan-e-Cricket: Sonya Hussyn gives full marks to PM Imran Khan

Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 15, 2021

Pakistani actor Sonya Hussyn said she liked Prime Minister Imran Khan and hoped that he would make Pakistan a better place to live in.

"I will give Imran Khan ten out of ten marks regardless of what he says," she said while speaking on a Geo News programme, Jashan-e-Cricket, on Monday.

The actor showered praise on various cricketers, including Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, Abdur Razzaq and Shoaib Malik.

She also expressed good words for PSP chief Mustafa Kamal and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, saying he changed Lahore for the better.

"The best policy to deal with criticism on social media is to ignore them as it will take time for people to develop maturity," she said.

"I wonder if there is nothing good left in our country for the trolls to say. People consider social media as a toy to play with as they inconsiderately say whatever they want." 

