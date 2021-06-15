 
‘Brad Pitt is not just a gorgeous face': Susan Sarandon lauds her costar

Tuesday Jun 15, 2021

Susan Sarandon spoke about 'Thelma & Louise' and how she was ‘impressed’ by Brad Pitt

Hollywood’s iconic star Susan Sarandon is reflecting on her experience of working with Brad Pitt in Thelma & Louise.

During an interview Extra, the 74-year-old Stepmom actor spoke about the 1991-released film and how she was ‘impressed’ by the heartthrob for his good looks and charismatic personality.

"When I saw the film, the part that really impressed me, in addition to his good looks and great body, was his sense of humor because he really fleshed that part out in a way that wasn't necessarily in the script," said the Little Women star.

"I thought, 'Ah, this guy's interesting, you know, he's not just a really gorgeous face.' He took it as a character part and as we can see from his career, he really continued to push the envelope in ways that he really didn't have to when you look like that," she said. 

