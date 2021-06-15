 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Gigi Hadid opens up about her experience of giving birth amid pandemic

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 15, 2021

Dutch-Palestinian model Gigi Hadid is letting fans in on her pregnancy journey and detailing her experience of welcoming daughter Khai during the pandemic. 

While in conversation with i-D, the 26-year-old fashion icon spoke about her pregnancy period that was spent in quarantine in the privacy of her home, while she was surrounded by her loved ones.

The supermodel talked about how she felt “weird” during fashion month at the beginning of her pregnancy and how she found it challenging to keep the news a secret.

"[It was] super strange. It obviously felt weird during fashion month when I secretly felt so sick at work but you can’t take a sick day during fashion week!” she shared.

"I just had to pretend it wasn't happening. Or, you know, we had a birthday party and someone would offer me a drink, and I'm like, 'Oh, I'm not drinking this month' or whatever. And as everyone started to get tipsy, I would sneak out,” she added.

Touching on the subject of the birth of her daughter, coming at a horror-stricken time with tragic news all around, Hadid said: "There’s a bittersweetness because I know that obviously COVID-19 has been such a tragedy for so many people and families, and lives, and jobs.”

"But there was a silver lining in the timing, in that I got to experience pregnancy and giving birth and being with my baby, and it was a reset that I would have had to make for myself, regardless. It really gave me time to experience motherhood the way I wanted to, which was without a baby nurse and without a nanny for as long as I could before I went back to work,” she added. 

More From Entertainment:

'Gone Girl' actor Lisa Banes dead at 65 after hit-and-run accident

'Gone Girl' actor Lisa Banes dead at 65 after hit-and-run accident

A$AP Rocky addresses his ties with Trump after Sweden melee

A$AP Rocky addresses his ties with Trump after Sweden melee

Jennifer Lopez wishes her ‘baby sister’ Lynda Lopez on her 50th birthday

Jennifer Lopez wishes her ‘baby sister’ Lynda Lopez on her 50th birthday
Kevin Hart attacks cancel culture: ‘Everyone can change’

Kevin Hart attacks cancel culture: ‘Everyone can change’

Riz Ahmed praises Jacinda Ardern for not ‘de-centering Muslims in their own stories’

Riz Ahmed praises Jacinda Ardern for not ‘de-centering Muslims in their own stories’
Alizeh Shah wows fans as she grooves to Billie Eilish's new track 'Lost Cause': Video

Alizeh Shah wows fans as she grooves to Billie Eilish's new track 'Lost Cause': Video
Gigi Hadid admits she was ‘made to feel too white’ to stand up for her Arab roots

Gigi Hadid admits she was ‘made to feel too white’ to stand up for her Arab roots
‘Brad Pitt is not just a gorgeous face': Susan Sarandon lauds her costar

‘Brad Pitt is not just a gorgeous face': Susan Sarandon lauds her costar
Chrissy Teigen issues apology for her past bullying scandals

Chrissy Teigen issues apology for her past bullying scandals

#BoycottZara trends on Twitter after its head designer's controversial statement about Palestinians

#BoycottZara trends on Twitter after its head designer's controversial statement about Palestinians
Paris Jackson says she has PTSD from past paparazzi encounters

Paris Jackson says she has PTSD from past paparazzi encounters

Jashan-e-Cricket: Sonya Hussyn gives full marks to PM Imran Khan

Jashan-e-Cricket: Sonya Hussyn gives full marks to PM Imran Khan

Latest

view all