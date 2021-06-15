 
Britney Spears will not be present in person for next court battle for conservatorship

Britney Spears will not be present in person in the next court battle for her conservatorship.

The Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday confirmed that “all parties, including Ms. Spears, are scheduled to appear remotely” for the hearing which will take place on June 23.

“Limited seating will be available in the courtroom and in an overflow courtroom with a live audio feed from the courtroom,” a press release read, noting that fans can “listen remotely to the hearing” but “cameras will not be permitted” inside.

Earlier in May, a source spoke to Page Six saying that the pop singer’s current goal is to have her father Jamie Spears removed from the case.

“She feels that ending the conservatorship entirely can always be discussed down the road, but right now the issue is Jamie,” the source said.

