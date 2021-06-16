 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 16 2021
Doria Ragland’s special role in Lili’s birth as ‘key member’ of Sussex family

Wednesday Jun 16, 2021

Doria Ragland is quite close to Harry, Meghan and Archie and said to have visited the Sussex family 

Doria Ragland has been helping Meghan Markle and Prince Harry bringing up their daughter Lilibet Diana.

The Duchess’ mother had a very important role in the birth of the couple’s little angel. According to ITV Royal Rota podcast host Lizzie Robinson, “She's sort of a key figure for them. Perhaps not to be nodded to in the name, I thought was quite surprising.

"Especially given how personal the names were and the family links,” she added.

Earlier, Meghan gave a subtle nod to Doria with Lili’s name. According to the Duchess herself, Doria used to call her by the nickname 'flower' in the childhood.

Doria is quite close to Harry, Meghan and Archie and said to have visited the Sussex family numerous times since they arrived in the US. 

