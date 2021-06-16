 
Wednesday Jun 16 2021
'Royal Family's feud with Meghan and Harry could spell end of British monarchy'

Wednesday Jun 16, 2021

The Royal Family's ongoing feud with the Duchess and Duke of Sussex could spell the end of the British monarchy, a Vanity Fair feature has warned.

Kelechi Okafor - the London-based host of the Say Your Mind pop culture podcast - has shared her thoughts on the future of the Royal Family, saying the Firm is starting to "fall to pieces."

The magazine claims: "Instead of protecting the monarchy, the Firm’s alleged unsupportive treatment of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has only lurched the institution into existential crisis."

In conversation with the megazine - according to express.co.uk - Ms Okafor claimed that the Queen's royal institutions 'days are numbered'.

She was reported to have said: "The queen is a figurehead for an empire that refuses to understand that its days are gone. Diana came along…and then Meghan Markle came along, and everything started to fall to pieces."

It comes after former Th Morning Show host Piers Morgan launched yet another attack on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, telling the couple to "stop whining 24/7" and to give up their royal titles.

