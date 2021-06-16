 
Miranda Cosgrove gets real about the challenges of teen fame

Miranda Cosgrove discussed her teenage fame and how she grew up on the sets of 'iCarly'

American actor Miranda Cosgrove is sharing details of what it was like to grow up in the public eye.

Ahead of the iCarly revival, the Drake & Josh star, 28, spoke to People and discussed her teenage fame and how she grew up on the sets of the show and tried figuring out life while the world was watching her.

"I think one of the most challenging things growing up making iCarly, I went through my awkward phase and completely grew up on the show," she said.

"So when I look back at all the episodes, even though I remember the fun times and I can laugh, sometimes when I see the outfits I'm wearing, I just know how I felt during those moments in some of the episodes,” she continued.

“It's so weird to think that when you're a kid growing up on TV, people are watching you go through all that awkward stuff and figuring out who you are," she added.

"I feel when I was little and people would call me a role model, I think it always was really flattering, but it's also scary because when you're a little kid and someone's calling you a role model, it's like, 'Oh no, I don't want to let anyone down,'" she shared.

"But you also aren't fully formed and you don't really know how to be a role model. So there are nice things about it but it's also challenging,” she said. 

