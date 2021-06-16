 
Wednesday Jun 16 2021
Jennifer Aniston celebrates her ‘ridiculously special’ best friend Courteney Cox

Wednesday Jun 16, 2021

Jennifer Aniston took a trip down memory lane to pay tribute to her Friends costar, Courteney Cox

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston is celebrating her longtime friend Courteney Cox on her 57th birthday.

Turning to her Instagram, the 52-year-old took a trip down memory lane to pay tribute to her Friends costar on her birthday.

With 50 Cent’s In Da Club blaring the background, the video showed an old clip of Cox and Aniston holding hands, and transitions into the two holding hands decades later at the recent Friends reunion.

"Happy Birthday to this ridiculously special human @courteneycoxofficial,” she wrote and added: "Time flies when you're having fun!"


In another post, Aniston shared a selfie with her best friend featuring her dogs, Harley and Hopper, and wrote: "Who loves ya baby.”


