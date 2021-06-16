Police grill Indian actor Mithun Chakraborty for inciting violence

Indian actor Mithun Chakraborty, who joined Baharata Janatiya Party (BJP) has been questioned by Kolkata Police for allegedly inciting violence in one of his speeches.

The complaint filed against the veteran actor accused him of inciting violence in West Bengal through his speeches.

Chakraborty approached the Calcutta High Court and contended that he had only repeated popular film dialogues from his films and was not involved in inciting violence.

According to the local media, the actor said the use of such film dialogues were only meant to be recreational and that he is innocent of the charge and in no way connected with any offence as alleged by the complainant.