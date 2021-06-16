 
Wednesday Jun 16 2021
Web Desk

Game of Thrones' Cersei Lannister calls for Palestine's liberation

Lena Headey, who rose to global fame for her role as Cersei Lannister in Game Of Thrones, on Wednesday called for end to supplies of weapons to Israel.

The British actress took to Instagram to repeat a demand for a "Free Palestine" days after Israel killed hundreds of civilians including women and children in Gaza.

Lena posted a screenshot of a tweet containing a news item headlined, "Pro-Palestine Italian port workers refuse to load arms shipment destined for Israel".

"This needs to be replicated across the world. If not now, when," read the caption of the post which Lena shared o her Instagram.

The actress used hashtag #FreePalestine" in her caption on the photo and video sharing app.

