Thursday Jun 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie shows off her grace in all white dress during a recent outing

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 17, 2021

Superstar Angelina Jolie showed off her elegance during her recent stroll in New York City, looking smashing in white summer suit. 

The Maleficent actress cut a very stylish figure as she rocked a breezy ensemble for a recent city stroll. 

Jolie pieced together a linen blazer with a white crew-neck T-shirt and matching trousers. She actress paired the look with low-heeled sandals, giving a glimpse at her cherry-red pedicure.

The Hollywood star kept her beauty look simple, letting her brunette locks down upon he back, she wore a minimal makeup to elevate her summer look.

Previously, Angelina was seen having fun on her 46th birthday with her six children—Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt—whom she shares with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

