Angelina Jolie shows off her grace in all white dress during a recent outing

Superstar Angelina Jolie showed off her elegance during her recent stroll in New York City, looking smashing in white summer suit.

The Maleficent actress cut a very stylish figure as she rocked a breezy ensemble for a recent city stroll.

Jolie pieced together a linen blazer with a white crew-neck T-shirt and matching trousers. She actress paired the look with low-heeled sandals, giving a glimpse at her cherry-red pedicure.

The Hollywood star kept her beauty look simple, letting her brunette locks down upon he back, she wore a minimal makeup to elevate her summer look.

Previously, Angelina was seen having fun on her 46th birthday with her six children—Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt—whom she shares with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.