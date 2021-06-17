 
Thursday Jun 17 2021
Meghan Markle’s book could make thousands despite slow sales in UK

Thursday Jun 17, 2021

Meghan Markle recently brought out her inner writer through her new children’s book titled, The Bench.

And while the 40-page book was hyped up on the internet owing to the Duchess of Sussex’s celebrity status, reports have revealed that it failed to do well on the UK book charts in the first week since its release.

The book only managed to sell 3,212 copies in its first week and could not make it to the bestselling top 50 either.

That being said, it did manage to top the chart for the bestselling picture book, with its endearing illustrations done by award winning artist Christian Robinson.

Moreover, in spite of the low sales, Mirror Online reported that the publishers of the book, Penguin Random House Children’s (PRH) will still be able to profit off of it as they have the rights that permit them to sell the book’s English version all over the globe.

Apart from that, the publishing house can also sell its translation rights to other publishers which means, Meghan’s book could become a huge hit if translated into other languages. 

