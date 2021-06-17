 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jun 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan beat William, Kate as ‘royals most worthy of respect’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 17, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are undeniably one of the most controversial members of the British royal family.

And while the couple has a huge number of detractors, there is a large chunk of the public that greatly admires the two for the way they have stood for what was right against a centuries-old institution.

According to a recent survey, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were declared the royals most worthy of respect, right after Queen Elizabeth II.

The study was conducted amongst 13 to 25-year-olds and it gave 26 percent votes to the monarch and 21 percent to Harry and Meghan.

Right behind them were Prince William and Kate Middleton with 11 percent votes.

According to the participants of the study, they were big fans of Harry and Meghan as “they are brave and resilient - even when things go wrong, they carry on”, per a report by The Independent.

The survey was conducted by charity Stem4 that aims to raise awareness for positive mental health in teenagers.

CEO of the charity, Dr. Nihara Krause issued a statement saying: “To earn the respect of young people today you don’t need to earn a fortune or have good looks.”

“It’s far more important that you show bravery, resilience and compassion for others and for nature. Those are certainly qualities the Queen shares with some of the other names on the list such as David Attenborough and Marcus Rashford,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

John Legend reveals how Chrissy Teigen is coping with her fall from grace

John Legend reveals how Chrissy Teigen is coping with her fall from grace

Harry Potter, ‘Friends’ may fall victim to Hungary’s anti-LGBT law: broadcaster

Harry Potter, ‘Friends’ may fall victim to Hungary’s anti-LGBT law: broadcaster
Priyanka Chopra teams up with Victoria’s Secret in its desperate bid to rebuild brand

Priyanka Chopra teams up with Victoria’s Secret in its desperate bid to rebuild brand
Sophie Wessex breaks down in tears while talking about Prince Philip

Sophie Wessex breaks down in tears while talking about Prince Philip
Luke Wilson talks about possibly reprising his ‘Legally Blonde’ role

Luke Wilson talks about possibly reprising his ‘Legally Blonde’ role
Meghan Markle’s book could make thousands despite slow sales in UK

Meghan Markle’s book could make thousands despite slow sales in UK
Piers Morgan mocks Chrissy Teigen as she hopes to follow in Meghan Markle’s footsteps

Piers Morgan mocks Chrissy Teigen as she hopes to follow in Meghan Markle’s footsteps
Naya Rivera’s dad reveals how his grandson is coping with mother’s loss

Naya Rivera’s dad reveals how his grandson is coping with mother’s loss
Kim Kardashian’s best friend Jonathan Cheban lavishes praise on Kanye West

Kim Kardashian’s best friend Jonathan Cheban lavishes praise on Kanye West
Chrissy Teigen plans to clear her name in Meghan and Harry-style Oprah chat

Chrissy Teigen plans to clear her name in Meghan and Harry-style Oprah chat
Meghan won't join Harry at the unveiling of Diana's statue in England, according to new report

Meghan won't join Harry at the unveiling of Diana's statue in England, according to new report
Queen, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle voted 'most respected' royals by youths

Queen, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle voted 'most respected' royals by youths

Latest

view all