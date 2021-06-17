 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jun 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Hilaria Baldwin discusses past ‘mistakes’ months after Spanish heritage scandal

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 17, 2021

Author and yoga instructor Hilaria Baldwin finally addressed her Spanish heritage controversy, after months.

Opening her and husband Alec Baldwin’s podcast called What’s One More, the 37-year-old seemingly touched upon the debacle about culture appropriation.

"This has been a remarkably difficult and life-changing year for all of us between the pandemic, politics, the economy and raising children in these stressful times," said Hilaria.

"We all make mistakes along the way. We're all imperfect. But we're also constantly evolving and wanting to get it right,” she shared.

"Each of us is a continual work in progress and it is by coming together to share our stories, struggles and wisdom that we can individually and collectively grow and learn,” she added.

The wellness expert was the center of public outrage in December last year after she was accused of faking her Spanish identity and fluctuating between accents during her TV appearances.

More From Entertainment:

American singer Diana Ross drops new single 'Thank You'

American singer Diana Ross drops new single 'Thank You'

Marvel boss Kevin Feige talks about possibility of WandaVision’s return in MCU

Marvel boss Kevin Feige talks about possibility of WandaVision’s return in MCU
Sheryl Crow talks about performing live music post-pandemic

Sheryl Crow talks about performing live music post-pandemic
Demi Lovato says they were shunning all gender norms while chopping off hair

Demi Lovato says they were shunning all gender norms while chopping off hair
What Jennifer Lopez's ex Marc Anthony thinks about Ben Affleck romance

What Jennifer Lopez's ex Marc Anthony thinks about Ben Affleck romance

Prince William could strip away stepmom Camilla’s title when he becomes king

Prince William could strip away stepmom Camilla’s title when he becomes king

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may become saviours for Queen Elizabeth: Clive Irving

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may become saviours for Queen Elizabeth: Clive Irving
Prince Charles unable to deal with Prince Harry's staunch criticism

Prince Charles unable to deal with Prince Harry's staunch criticism

Kevin Hart is grateful for his past mistakes for ‘shaping’ him as a person

Kevin Hart is grateful for his past mistakes for ‘shaping’ him as a person

Princess Diana 'dreamed of living in California' like Meghan and Harry

Princess Diana 'dreamed of living in California' like Meghan and Harry

Scarlett Johansson discusses eliminating Black Widow’s ‘hyper-sexualized’ tone

Scarlett Johansson discusses eliminating Black Widow’s ‘hyper-sexualized’ tone
Josh O’Connor feels ‘defensive’ about Prince Charles after playing him on ‘The Crown’

Josh O’Connor feels ‘defensive’ about Prince Charles after playing him on ‘The Crown’

Latest

view all