Hilaria Baldwin discusses past ‘mistakes’ months after Spanish heritage scandal

Author and yoga instructor Hilaria Baldwin finally addressed her Spanish heritage controversy, after months.



Opening her and husband Alec Baldwin’s podcast called What’s One More, the 37-year-old seemingly touched upon the debacle about culture appropriation.

"This has been a remarkably difficult and life-changing year for all of us between the pandemic, politics, the economy and raising children in these stressful times," said Hilaria.

"We all make mistakes along the way. We're all imperfect. But we're also constantly evolving and wanting to get it right,” she shared.

"Each of us is a continual work in progress and it is by coming together to share our stories, struggles and wisdom that we can individually and collectively grow and learn,” she added.

The wellness expert was the center of public outrage in December last year after she was accused of faking her Spanish identity and fluctuating between accents during her TV appearances.