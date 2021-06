Prince Harry called out by Queen after ‘enormous slap in face’ to Firm

Prince Harry reportedly got ‘summoned’ by Queen Elizabeth due to his consistent and ‘enormous slap in face’ to the Firm.

The claim was brought forward by Prince Harry: The Inside Story author Duncan Larcombe.



He told royal fans, “For Prince Harry to make the decision to say, 'I'm stepping back, I don't want to be a royal', that is an enormous slap in the face for the Royal Family as an institution itself. So, Harry was, if you like, summoned to see the boss of the family."