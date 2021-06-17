 
Thursday Jun 17 2021
Web Desk

Naya Rivera’s ex Tahj Mowry remembers her on 1st death anniversary

Web Desk

Thursday Jun 17, 2021

Naya Rivera’s ex Tahj Mowry marked her first death anniversary by reflecting on his relationship with the late star.

Speaking with Glamour, the 34-year-old paid tribute to the late Glee star saying that she was his “first celebrity crush”.

Tahj, who had dated Naya, for four years, after co-starring in sitcom Smart Guy, admitted that news of her passing “was really, really rough”.

He added that he still remains in contact with the actress’s family.

"I have so much respect for her family," he said.

"I still am in communication with them, so I just want to make sure I'm respectful of that and what her family is going through. She was definitely my first everything. I think subconsciously it's why I never really date like that because no one really ever... I know someday someone might, but it's hard to measure up to the type of girl and woman she was."

