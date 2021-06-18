Offset reveals Cardi B is a proud mother

Offset - who has three kids from previous relationships - lavished praised on his wife Cardi B ahead of father's day saying she loves her stepchildren “the same way” as her daughter.



Cardi B has two-year-old daughter Kulture with her hubby Offset, and is also stepmother to his three other children, Jordan, 11, Kalea, six, and Kody, also six.



The Migos rapper gushed over the ‘I Like It’ hitmaker, saying his wife treats his own children with as much love and respect as their daughter.



He said: "She usually surprises me with an expensive gift, man. That's how it usually goes. She always just give me love ... My other kids who ain't hers ... [she] gives them love the same way. It's a beautiful thing."

Offset, in conversation with Entertainment Tonight, said: "I want them to understand that they got to work hard. Life is not easy ... I want them to respect the moral of life, respect other people, and not act so spoiled ... I have real life conversations with them. Sometimes they ask, 'I want this, this, that' ... I don't say yes to everything. Mostly because I didn't have it."