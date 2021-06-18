 
Friday Jun 18 2021
Insiders say reconciliation between Angelina Jolie, Jonny Lee Miller on the cards

Friday Jun 18, 2021

Angelina Jolie has sparked reunion buzz after being clicked visiting Miller's house with a bottle of wine

Angelina Jolie was spotted coming out of ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller's house in Brooklyn on multiple occasions. 

Since then, the actress has sparked reunion buzz after being clicked visiting Miller's house with a bottle of wine.

According to sources, Jolie is reportedly 'reconnecting' with her former beau more than two decades after their divorce.

“On her first evening with Jonny, Angelina only took Knox along, and they got on like a house on fire,” a source claimed to the US Sun on Thursday. “Knox is a sweet kid, and I imagine she decided he was the easiest one to begin introductions with.”

The insider went on to claim that Jolie returned to Miller’s apartment with Pax a day after Knox met the actor so that the teen could get to know the “guy she’s always spoken so fondly about.”

“They only hung out for a short while at Jonny’s apartment, but they seemed to get along well,” the source added.

The source however did not confirm if the meeting between the two was romantic.

“Angie is very happy because Pax keeps making noise about moving to New York someday soon, maybe even for school,” the source said. “She’s glad he’ll have someone she trusts around for him to go to for advice or just to see a friendly face.”

