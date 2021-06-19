 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jun 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Daniel Craig's fitness secret revealed

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 19, 2021

Daniel Craig's personal trainer Simon Waterson has revealed the secret of James Bond star's incredible fitness.

In his previous interview, the trainer revealed the screen star maintains his James Bond physique with kimchi, turmeric and black coffee for breakfast before engaging in 30-minute HIIT workouts.

The 52-year-old actor has often been praised for his physique while playing James Bond and his trainer has shared the details how he helped him achieve it.

Craig - aside from his first meal of the day - would usually follow a plant-based diet on Mondays, go pescatarian on Tuesdays, incorporate white meat into his eating on Wednesdays and vegetarian on Thursdays, and treat himself to red meat on Fridays.

The trainer, who has worked with Daniel since 2005, has written a fitness manual revealing how you too can get Golden Guns like 007.

The actor has written a forward to a new book by Waterson, described as "the film industry’s most in-demand personal trainer".

He added: "Without Simon’s help and guidance, I wouldn’t have made it through 15 years of playing James Bond."

Simon Waterson, who trained Craig for five James Bond films, has also worked with Captain America actor Chris Evans and Chris Pratt for Guardians of the Galaxy.

More From Entertainment:

Miley Cyrus' ex-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter expecting first child

Miley Cyrus' ex-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter expecting first child
Kate Middleton looks elegant in pale blue dress with colorful umbrella as rain pours down around her

Kate Middleton looks elegant in pale blue dress with colorful umbrella as rain pours down around her
Kim Kardashian sheds more light on her split from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian sheds more light on her split from Kanye West
BTS' Jungkook on fire again on TikTok

BTS' Jungkook on fire again on TikTok
Eminem marks 20th anniversary of Shady Records

Eminem marks 20th anniversary of Shady Records

Olivia Rodrigo touches on inspiration behind creating the ‘The Rose Song’

Olivia Rodrigo touches on inspiration behind creating the ‘The Rose Song’
Kylie Jenner addresses body image insecurities

Kylie Jenner addresses body image insecurities
Meghan Markle weighs in on 2020 separation from Prince Harry

Meghan Markle weighs in on 2020 separation from Prince Harry
DJ Khaled receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

DJ Khaled receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star
Aishwarya Rai avoids mentioning Salman Khan as she celebrates 22 years of 'Hum Dil De Chukay Sanam'

Aishwarya Rai avoids mentioning Salman Khan as she celebrates 22 years of 'Hum Dil De Chukay Sanam'
Demi Lovato weighs in on frozen yogurt controversy

Demi Lovato weighs in on frozen yogurt controversy
Prince Harry criticised for not visiting Queen Elizabeth privately after Prince Philip's death

Prince Harry criticised for not visiting Queen Elizabeth privately after Prince Philip's death

Latest

view all