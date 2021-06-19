Bradley Cooper seems to be on dad duty amid his ex Irina Shayk's romance with Kanye West

Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper enjoyed outing with her four-year-old daughter Lea in New York City amid Irina Shayk's romance rumours with Kanye West.



Copper, 44, was seen carrying his sweet daughter, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, in Manhattan on Friday.

The American Sniper star was looking dashing as he rocked a grey T-shirt and jeans for a city stroll while running errands.



Russian model Irina and American actor Bradley started dating in 2015 but split in 2019. Although the two are no longer a couple, they have kept up a friendly co-parenting relationship.



On the other hand, Bradley Cooper's ex Irina's new romance with Kanye West seems to be heating up following their romantic vacation in Provence, France.