entertainment
Saturday Jun 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Bradley Cooper seems to be on dad duty amid his ex Irina Shayk's romance with Kanye West

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 19, 2021

Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper enjoyed outing with her four-year-old daughter Lea in New York City amid Irina Shayk's romance rumours with Kanye West.

Copper, 44,  was seen carrying his sweet daughter, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, in Manhattan on Friday.

The American Sniper star was looking dashing as he rocked a grey T-shirt and jeans for a city stroll while running errands.

Russian model Irina and American actor Bradley started dating in 2015 but split in 2019. Although the two are no longer a couple, they have kept up a friendly co-parenting relationship.

On the other hand, Bradley Cooper's ex Irina's new romance with Kanye West seems to be heating up following their romantic vacation in Provence, France.

