Saturday Jun 19 2021
Princess Diana’s friend remembers his last call with her, hours before she died

Saturday Jun 19, 2021

Princess Diana’s friend is looking back at the past painful phone call he had with her before she died in a car crash in 1997.

Journalist Richard Kay claims he was the last person whom the late Princess of Wales had called before the tragic car crash that took her life in 1997.

Speaking in a new ITV documentary, Kay recalled: "I spoke to her that night. [The] police said that the last call she made was to me."

During the call, the People’s Princess had told Kay that she was “in quite a good place” and was looking forward to embracing a new phase in her life.

"She was desperate to try and make a fresh start and do something different, to explore a different kind of royalty. And she wanted to come back and see her boys,” said Kay.

