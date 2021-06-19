 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jun 19 2021
By
Web Desk

James Corden touches on why he ‘burned through’ 75 trainers

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 19, 2021

James Corden touches on why he ‘burned through’ 75 trainers

TV show host James Corden recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the real reason he ended up ‘burning through’ roughly 75 personal trainers within a couple of months.

The host wore his heart on his sleeve during an interview on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show.

There he admitted that it all occurred because “I don't trust them” and “I don't think they want me to lose weight quickly.”

Corden went on to explain his though process and added, “Then I realized, 'Oh, you're paid by the hour' Of course you don't want me to shift this quickly.”

More From Entertainment:

Ertugrul's Halime Sultan looks drop-dead gorgeous on the cover of Turkish magazine

Ertugrul's Halime Sultan looks drop-dead gorgeous on the cover of Turkish magazine

Oprah Winfrey weighs in on childhood trauma

Oprah Winfrey weighs in on childhood trauma
Queen Elizabeth's 'Royal Family' account crosses 10 million followers

Queen Elizabeth's 'Royal Family' account crosses 10 million followers

Buckingham Palace spoke ‘extensively’ on Archie’s skin color: report

Buckingham Palace spoke ‘extensively’ on Archie’s skin color: report
'Aquaman 2': Amber Heard welcomed back to 'Atlantis'

'Aquaman 2': Amber Heard welcomed back to 'Atlantis'

Prince William ‘threw Harry out’ after explosive fight over Meghan Markle

Prince William ‘threw Harry out’ after explosive fight over Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle celebrates the success of ‘The Bench’

Meghan Markle celebrates the success of ‘The Bench’
Miley Cyrus bags collaboration with international perfume house

Miley Cyrus bags collaboration with international perfume house
Kurulus:Osman: Actresses who play Bala Hatun and Helen receive award for their work

Kurulus:Osman: Actresses who play Bala Hatun and Helen receive award for their work
Oscar winner Cate Blanchett sees pandemic as chance for reflection on plight of refugees

Oscar winner Cate Blanchett sees pandemic as chance for reflection on plight of refugees
BTS Bomb: live guitar show at the roller rink

BTS Bomb: live guitar show at the roller rink

Latest

view all