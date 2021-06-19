James Corden touches on why he ‘burned through’ 75 trainers

TV show host James Corden recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the real reason he ended up ‘burning through’ roughly 75 personal trainers within a couple of months.

The host wore his heart on his sleeve during an interview on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show.



There he admitted that it all occurred because “I don't trust them” and “I don't think they want me to lose weight quickly.”

Corden went on to explain his though process and added, “Then I realized, 'Oh, you're paid by the hour' Of course you don't want me to shift this quickly.”