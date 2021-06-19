 
Gwyneth Paltrow reveals how many of her movies her kids have seen

American actress Gwyneth Paltrow recently weighed in on all of her movies her children have gotten the chance to see.

The star got candid over it all during Thursday’s episode of Shop TODAY with Jill Martin and was quoted saying, “My kids have never seen me in a movie.”

“I mean, I think my son has seen me in the ‘Iron Man’ things, but I don't think my daughter has ever seen me in a movie. [Apple] says she like me here, like how she knows [me]," the actress explained. "And it's weird if I'm on screen."

