Saturday Jun 19 2021
Meghan Markle accused of ‘driving feud’ among royal family

Meghan Markle recently came under fire for being the alleged culprit responsible for driving a wedge among the royal family.

The claim has been brought forward by mental health therapist Zoe Clews and during her interview with Express she admitted, “Meghan’s absence is, in my view, a crucial error of political judgment on the couple’s part.”

“It adds fuel to the view in some quarters that it is the Duchess who is driving Harry’s estrangement from his family, that it is the Duchess who is the obstacle in the path to the reconciliation of the family and especially the two brothers, and that the Duchess’ personal agenda trumps Harry’s emotional needs.”

“And whilst all those things may be a long way from reality, there can be no hope of true reconciliation when she is perceived to be so dislocated from it, both geographically and emotionally.”

